A comparison between the water treatment plant production totals for 2022 and 2023 during February, March, and April has revealed that the city is saving over 4.5 to 5 million gallons of water per month. In announcing these results at the May 1st meeting of the Board of Aldermen, Mayor Mike Callis said, “We want to say a big thank you to our water distribution department folks, who have been getting out there, searching for leaks and fixing some bad situations.”
He pointed out that the council had already approved additional water lines and water looping projects which will provide even more water conservation.
In other council business, an ordinance was announced to amend the budget before the first reading. The mayor asked the council to approve:
- A 3% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and a 10% increase in health insurance for city employees, bringing family coverage to 80%.
- Hiring three firemen on Jan. 1 if the city doesn’t receive its pending Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staffing grant.
- Hiring four seasonal golf course employees, an expense offset by the community pool being closed and not needing to hire lifeguards.
The amendment to the budget was approved unanimously, as was the first reading of the budget.
The council also approved allocating $1000 to the Portland Preservation Foundation for use by the Temple Theatre during the fiscal year 2023, funds that had not been distributed from Portland’s state-allocated non-profit account.
Discussion ensued among the council members regarding the request to rezone 30.85 acres on College Street to Residential Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the Ruby Springs Development. Alderman Mike Hall said there was a lack of notification signs on the property, although City Manager Nate Heisler said signs had been placed and letters were sent to the neighborhood residents.
Callis suggested that developers should be informed to take photos of notification signs as soon as they are put up and that all notification letters need to be copied and included in the file.
Hall moved to defer the first reading until the May 15 meeting, allowing the citizens to have input, which Alderman Brian Woodall seconded. However, Alderwoman Megann Thompson noted that citizens could come for the second reading and that the developer could be invited to answer any specific questions. A roll call was held, and the council voted against deferring the first reading. The second reading will take place on June 5th.
Alderman Drew Jennings pointed out a need for guidelines regarding the information the city council wants from a developer with a PUD. Callis agreed, noting that the Ruby Springs developer was adhering to the council’s request to use PUDs, but that clarifying language was needed.
The Council held a roll call vote and approved the first reading for the development.
Portland Alderwoman Megan Thompson invited the Portland public to a meeting held by the Greater Nashville Regional Council Greater Nashville (GNRC) on May 23rd at Richland Gym at 5 p.m. GNRC is a state consulting organization helping Portland create a comprehensive plan. Mayor Callis echoed the invitation. “This is Portland’s first-ever complete comprehensive land use plan, and I hope everyone will participate in that,” he said.
Sheri Ferguson, CEO and President of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the upcoming Strawberry Festival and distributed bags of Big Poppa’s strawberry-themed popcorn to the council members. “Freda Scott from the Chamber will be at the Tennessee Welcome Center during Tourism Week, giving out these bags of Big Poppa’s Strawberry Popcorn along with invitations to the Strawberry Festival. She’ll pass them out for free until she runs out,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson also thanked the city employees, police department, fire department, Homeland Security, and sheriff’s department for working together to ensure the event’s safety. She directed everyone to check out the website at Home | strawberry-festival (middletennesseestrawberryfestival.net). “And y’all can also download the app,” she concluded.
