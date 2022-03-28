Residents will get a chance to meet the candidates for county mayor as well as other candidates during an event Thursday at Portland City Hall.
Sponsored by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the event will begin at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet. At 5:40 p.m., candidates will introduce themselves, and the county mayor forum begins at 6 p.m.
Candidates for county mayor are Republicans John Isbell and Chris Taylor and independent Greg Arias. Incumbent Mayor Anthony Holt is not seeking re-election.
The following candidates will also appear
Road Superintendent
Brock Burmeister
Toby Ellis
Richard W. Morris Sr.
Sheriff
Keith Bean
Roy “Sonny” Weatherford
General Sessions Judge Div. I
Ron Blanton
Kee Bryant-McCormick
Russ Edwards
Bill Whalen
Tyler Templeton
Portland City Hall is at 100 S. Russell St. The forum, scheduled to last until 7 p.m. will also be broadcast on Facebook Live and Channel 3.
The primary is May 3 and the general election is Aug. 4.
