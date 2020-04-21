Cumberland University announced Monday that it will offer a Master of Science in Athletic Training beginning Fall 2020.
With the change in degree level requirement for the athletic training profession, the undergraduate athletic training program has transitioned to the graduate level to maintain accreditation. Current undergraduate athletic training students will graduate in Fall 2020.
The Master of Science in Athletic Training will have two degree options, a 3+2 program and a 2-year program. The 3+2 program is designed for students coming in as an undergraduate student. These students will receive both a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science and a Master of Science in Athletic Training in a total of five years. Any student who already holds a bachelor’s degree, and meets the prerequisites for admission can apply for the two-year track for the Master of Science in Athletic Training.
Vice President of Enrollment Services and Athletic Director Ron Pavan is excited for this new addition to Cumberland.
“The Athletic Training program is a key component to our university and the athletic department,” said Pavan. “It is very exciting to have athletic training move to a masters degree for our current and future students.”
The program will consist of various academic and clinical education experiences. Students will be challenged academically and will be involved in the daily delivery of athletic healthcare to the intercollegiate athletes at Cumberland University and in additional settings.
The program is housed in the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions. Dean of the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Mary Bess Griffith is excited for this addition.
“I am so excited to have the Master’s of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT) join our other health professions degrees at Cumberland University,” said Griffith. “Graduates of the Cumberland MSAT will ensure that all the clients they care for will be protected whenever they are involved in sports activities as well as rehabilitated to their maximum potential if they are injured. The Middle Tennessee region will be well served by graduates of this program.”
Athletic Training Program Director Dr. Katie Arnold is excited about the impact this program will have on the profession.
“Athletic Training is a wonderful profession that is increasing it’s educational standards to maintain and improve the quality of care provided,” said Arnold. “I am excited that we at CU are joining them in increasing our level of education to the MSAT and will have an impact on the profession locally and beyond.”
Students can now apply to both the 3+2 program and the 2-year program.
For more information on the program, or to apply, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/academics-2/masters-degrees/master-of-science-in-athletic-training/.
Submitted to the Democrat
