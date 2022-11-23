Arrest Reports: 11/4 through morning of 11/11
November 4th, Yorick Ferguson, 50 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Driving on a Cancelled License and Window Tint, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 4th, Derrick Wilmoth, 30 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date November 28th in General Sessions.
November 5th, Dillion Burgans, 27 years old from Glenwood, AL., arrested for DUI 1st, Implied Consent, Simple Possession of SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Handgun While Under the Influence, Traffic Control Device, court date February 14th in General Sessions.
November 5th, Timothy Lockridge, 58 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 5th, Micah Degrood, 22 years old from Bethpage, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 5th, Kenneth Payne, 33 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Coercion of a Witness, and Simple Assault, court in General Sessions.
November 6th, Haleigh Shinkle, 24 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for DUI 1st, Simple Possession SCH VI, Theft under $1000, Implied Consent, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Turn Signal, court date January 9th in General Sessions.
November 6th, Jon Branham, 27 years old from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, court date November 16th in General Sessions.
November 6th, Chase Pearson, 32 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Seatbelt, and Financial Responsibility, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 6th, Jorge Martinez Gutierrez, 20 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License, Window Tint, Light Law, and Child Restraint, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 7th, Richard Perdue Jr., 41 years old and Homeless, arrested for Disorderly Conduct, court date January 9th in General Sessions.
November 7th, Shlaine Wix, 37 years old and Homeless, arrested for Disorderly Conduct, court date January 9th in General Sessions.
November 7th, Bernardina Perez, 31 years old from Lafayette, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License, Open Container, and Failure to Yield, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 7th, Noah White, 32 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 9th, Syvaline Brinkley, 52 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Window Tint, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 10th, Jany Majak Kon, 35 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 10th, Michael Palmer, 45 years old from Nashville, arrested for a Warrant out of Robertson County.
November 10th, Constancio Lopez Jimenez, 44 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and Prohibited Use of a Cell Phone, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
Arrest Reports: 11/11 through morning of 11/18
November 11th, Chad Groves, 36 years old from Hartsville, TN., arrested for Public Intoxication, court date December 12th in General Sessions.
November 11th, Ryan Leslie, 37 years old from Avon, IN., arrested for Felony Possession of SCH VI and Speeding, court date December 13th in General Sessions.
November 11th, Jason Harris, 40 years old from Plainfield, IN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH IV, court date December 13th in General Sessions.
November 13th, Joseph Furgason, 21 years old from Murfreesboro, TN., arrested for DUI 1st, court date February 14th in General Sessions.
November 13th, Jeff Lopez, 19 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, and False Imprisonment, court date December 7th in General Sessions.
November 13th, Jose Reyes, 29 years old from Greenbrier, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date January 9th in General Sessions.
November 14th, Timothy Lockridge, 58 years old from Portland, arrested for
Driving on Suspended License, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 14th, Yo Yo, 23 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI and Improper Display, court date January 10th in General Sessions.
November 14th, Shawn Biggs, 42 years old from Milan, TN., arrested for Drag Racing, Reckless Driving, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date December 12th in General Sessions.
November 15th, Jorge Perez Agustin, 36 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date January 13th in General Sessions.
November 15th, Susan Bradley, 55 years old from Portland, arrested on a Warrant out of Sumner County.
