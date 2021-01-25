Lawrence “Larry” Paul Hendricks, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 19. 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, sellars funeralservices.com.
Ret. Lt. Col. Frederick “Fred” Sullivan, age 76, died Jan. 20, 2021 in Hermitage. Funeral Service will be noon Feb. 9, 2021 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, sellars funeralservices.com.
Billy Dean Bailey, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 21, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 27, 2021 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Jan. 26, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneral services.com.
