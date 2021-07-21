Death Notices
Jim Lynn, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, died July 19, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Carol Jean Blackford Farrell, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, died July 18, 2021. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, with visitation one hour before service time. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Antonio Maniago Marty, age 86, died July 15, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Elmer “Tim” Timmons, age 83, died July 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Lighthouse Church, 6141 Sandersville Road, Mt. Juliet on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at noon, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Steven Michael Ingram, age 45, of Murfreesboro, died July 15, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
