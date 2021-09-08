death notices
Martin Vincent Milbourne, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 28, 2021. No services have been scheduled at this time. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Buford Hickman David Jr., age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 6, 2021. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, with visitation 10 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Maxine Amos, age 95, of Mt. Juliet, has died. Service to be determined. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Christie Lynne Dillon, age 50, of Murfreesboro, died Aug. 29, 2021. Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
