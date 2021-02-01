Blair Koutny, age 61, died Jan. 26, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Betty Louise Marlin, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 28, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
James Mark Howell, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 28, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Rufus S. “PeeWee” McPeak Jr., age 69, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 26, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
William “Bill” Edwards Eads Jr., age 90, of Old Hickory, died Jan. 26, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
John William “Bill” Latta, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 26, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Gloria S. JangDhari, age 84, of Gallatin, died Jan. 25, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Stephen Mark Phillips, age 65, of Colorado Springs, CO died Jan. 23, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Edward Joseph Allman Jr., age 82, of Lebanon, died Jan. 27, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Donna Jean Salvatore, age 57, of Lebanon, died Jan. 27, 2021. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
Joseph E. Embury Sr., age 96, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 23, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
