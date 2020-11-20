Tammy Steele, age 58, of Hermitage, TN, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21t, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Susan Davis “Susie” Harper, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, died November 17, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Arthur Gary “Artiechoke” Poole, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 13. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
