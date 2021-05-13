Death Notices
Brenda Jean Lombardi, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, died May 10, 2021. A service will be held later. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Kenneth Ray Barnett, age 53, of Nashville, died May 5, 2021. A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Bond Memorial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, bondmemorial.com.
Joseph “Joey” William D’Onofrio, age 39, of Old Hickory, died May 1, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community, followed by a mass at 11 a.m. Sellars Funeral Home of Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
