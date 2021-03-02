Ardath Ann Spann, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 21, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Nestor Flores, age 59, of Mt. Juliet, died March 2, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, GA. Interment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans’ Cemetery, Nashville, TN. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Richard Dean Dixon, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, died March 1, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Minnie Lou Daffron Tate, age 77, of Old Hickory, died March 1, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kirsi Lynn Underwood, age 11, of Arrington, TN, died Feb. 14, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Bond Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to service at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road at Westen Drive, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
