Death Notices
Veronica Rose Stanich, age 96, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Gregory R. “Greg” Hartman, age 58, of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 14, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Robert Lee “Bob” Bass, age 95, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died April 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
