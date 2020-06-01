Bryon M. Grizzard, age 52, of Little Rock, Arkansas and formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Ruth Lee Harris, age 84, of Lavergne, died May 31, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
