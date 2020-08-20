Gerald Joseph Mayberry, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 10, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Christopher Robin Poole Sr., age 42, of Old Hickory, TN, died Aug. 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Redeemed Church, 210 Alligood Way, Lebanon, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Darrell Lee Snyder, age 74, died Aug. 17, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Elmer Gustav William Prien, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Georgia Anna Sudler, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 18, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
