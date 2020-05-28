Nancy Louise Lydin LeGore, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 21, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Stan Byrd, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Laura “Allison” St. John Hayes, age 33, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
