Jack Houser Stanfill, age 87, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 19, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Thelma Graves Crawford, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 19, 2021. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 30, 2021 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Ruth Barbara Schulert, age 93, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 21, 2021. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Drive and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
