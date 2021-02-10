Death Notices
Gladys Mariela Cadena, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 7, 2021. The funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at St. Stephens Catholic Community Church in Old Hickory. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral mass. The mass will be simultaneously live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/ststephencatholiccommunitytn/. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Amanda Marie Byers, age 40, of Hermitage, died Feb. 5, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Iccela Lynnae Kossa-Morris, age 26, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 5, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
