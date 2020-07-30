Nancy Toy Warrion, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, died July 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30 at Tiptonville City Cemetery, Tiptonville, TN. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Debra Jean “Debbie” Bubel, age 64, of Old Hickory, TN, died July 25, 2020. Family and friends will gather from 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, to celebrate Debbie’s life. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Robert “Robbie” Madewell, age 49, of Whites Creek, died July 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 30 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Ruth Overbey Clifton, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, died July 26, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Samuel Wright McAneny IV, age 64, of Madion, TN, died July 26. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Julia Lee Segerson “Judy” Rutherford, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 26, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Matthew Lee Taylor, age 20, died July 24, 2020. A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.