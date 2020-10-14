Death Notices
Robert Emerson Frick, age 80, of Lebanon, died Oct. 10, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Timothy G. Byrne, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 12, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Jane Camilla Neil Belcher, age 81, of Lebanon, died Oct. 11, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
