Jason Ballard Gregory, age 45, of Old Hickory died May 9, 2021. Funeral service will be held Sunday, May 16 at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon and the service follows immediately. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Linda Sue Keeton, age 65, of Murfreesboro, died May 11, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Ann Preston Halim, age 77, or Lebanon died May 12, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, May 17 from noon to 2 p.m in the Partee House, 233 W Main St., Lebanon. Funeral services will follow. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Mary L. Frizzell, 91, age 91, of Mt. Juliet died May 13, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
