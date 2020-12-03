Death Notices
Robert Alexander “Alex” Roberson, age 42, has died. Funeral service will be noon Friday at the Joyce M. Neuble Memorial Chapel. Walk through visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Joyce Ann James, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Nov. 29, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Lawrence Adrian “Larry” Dutile, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Nov. 29, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
