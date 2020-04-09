Sharonda Nichole Malone, 45, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A walk through will be permitted on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon in increments of 10 people at a time at the funeral home. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road, 615-444-3117.
Etta A. Lackey, age 69 of Gallatin, Tennessee and formerly of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
Rex Jones, age 97, of Hermitage, TN, died April 6, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Robert B. Woods Sr., 65, passed away on March 31, 2020. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
