Alvin Henry Brownstein, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26, 2021. Funeral Service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Lee Roy McGee, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Johnnie C. Brewer Sr., age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 27, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
