Jack Hill, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, died June 20, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 1 p.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
Violet “Vi” Howard, age 90, of Mt. Juliet, died June 21, 2020. Funeral Service will be 9 a.. Wednesday, June 24, at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hill Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
Malcolm Thomas Flatt, age 84, of Nashville, died June 20, 2020. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until service time Tuesday. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
