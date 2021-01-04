William “Bill” Richard Swindle Sr., age 82, of Hermitage passed away on Dec. 26, 2020. Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Adam Scott Cooper, age 51, died Dec. 27, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Ronald Alvin Robinson, age 82, of Lebanon, died Jan. 2, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Mary Elizabeth Verdugo, age 72, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. The family will receive friends on Jan. 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Ruby Harris, age 86, died Jan. 1, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuner alservices.com.
