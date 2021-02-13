Kalea Michelle Temple, age 30, of North Port, FL, died Jan. 31, 2021. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, with Pastor Ben Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5450, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
