Davida Darnell Warren, age 59, of Bowling Green, KY, died August 7, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Wallace W. Blake Jr., age 69, of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Niagara Falls, NY, died August 6, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
