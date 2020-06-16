Logan Wayne Pennington, age 32, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Keith Blaine “Hobo” Gill, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 9, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Elias Lyndon Perry, age 39, of Nashville, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
