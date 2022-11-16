“I am not a hero at all,” insists Denise Geminden. “I’m more of a spectator — a witness.”
And to some extent, this is true. Geminden has never been the mayor. Still, mayors have come and gone, but Geminden has not. She just keeps on — to the benefit of the City of Portland.
In 1972, as a high school senior, Denise Miller surprised herself with a realization: she didn’t want to go to college. She knew she was going to marry Billy Geminden. She knew they would be living on his farm in Portland. She decided to ask Portland High School’s business teacher, Katherine “Sis” Green, for advice. Green sent the girl to Mayor Fred White, and the die was cast.
Denise Miller went to Fred White’s grocery store and told him she was going to get married and wanted to stay in town, and could he help her with a job? White gave her the minutes of the last planning commission and told her to type them up. It was a test. He said he “wanted to see how well she could do that.” She did very well, and after a few more meetings — taking the minutes and typing them up — he asked her to come work for him, full-time.
Denise Miller became Denise Geminden, and the mayor’s secretary.
“Working for Fred White is how I got my R. L. Degree,” says Geminden. “My Real-Life Degree. Fred White was one of the best things that ever happened to Portland, in my opinion. He grew up in Virginia, and as a young man, he traveled to Washington, D.C., sat in on committee meetings, and learned about grants. After the war, he met and married a Portland girl — a nurse — moved here and ran White’s Bestway Cash and Carry Grocery Store. He ran for mayor, won, and started working federal grants like nobody’s business. It seemed like everything I typed got mailed to Peachtree Street in Atlanta, and the grants rolled in. We got grants for tons of stuff. Housing rehabilitation, infrastructure development, and slum clearance. Fred White was masterful at bringing in good things for Portland. And it was all documented to the hilt. That was my job!”
According to Geminden, Portland had its fastest growth under Fred White’s administration. “Fred White teamed up with a Portland developer named Larry Collins, who was in construction. Larry was a speculator. His approach was, ‘If I build it, they will come.’ Well, Mayor White felt with his knowledge of grants and Larry’s entrepreneurial mindset, they could bring business to Portland. So Alice Walker, the Chamber President at the time, Larry Collins, and Fred White started recruiting. For instance, they flew to Albany and convinced Albany International to move here, one of the best industries Portland’s ever had.”
The White and Collins team also worked to create the Portland Bank, which is now Volunteer State Bank.
“The City of Portland has always been good to me,” said Geminden. “A point came when I had to go part-time to take care of my family, and they accommodated my schedule. But of course, even then, I worked on grants with the mayor.”
The Gemindens have two daughters. Amy, the younger one, has Downs Syndrome. For a season, life consisted of trips to Vanderbilt’s Kennedy Center for Developmental Disabilities. “Back then you had to struggle to find help for a handicapped child,” said Geminden. “But eventually we found an amazing teacher at Franklin Elementary in Kentucky. Amy just thrived there and learned to read. I was determined that my older daughter, Julianne, would not be cheated because Amy was handicapped. So I would pick up Julianne at school and take her out to lunch, just the two of us, and the school knew what I was doing, and let me do it. Julianne said she learned about determination from Amy because Amy worked so hard. Julianne wrote one of her college papers about her sister. Amy has blessed the life of every person in our family. That’s just the way God works. Things that seem hard turn out to be blessings.”
But despite family responsibilities, Geminden never stopped typing grants.
Under the administration of Mayor Dan Jenkins, who served from 1997-2000, Portland began working to qualify for the State of Tennessee’s 3-Star Program. One requirement was having an Education Foundation, a daunting task. But Geminden, along with other Portland city leaders, including her husband, Billy, attended classes to learn how to meet the extensive requirements and filed the 501(c)(3) paperwork with the federal government.
“As we worked on that 3-Star application, our group became very zealous about the idea of ‘keeping Portland, Portland’,” she said. “We all wanted to see progress but we were determined not to lose our sense of city; people doing business in their own downtown.”
In 2005, the newly elected mayor, Ken Wilbur, and Danny Green, a Portland native who owns Thomas Drugs in Cross Plains, became aware that the Moye-Green Boarding House was in danger of being destroyed.
“It was an eyesore at the time, and we had to provide a plan to the city to keep it from being torn down,” Geminden recalled. “So we started working with a landscape architect. My husband, Billy, was on the city council, and talked to people around the state and found out how to get a tax abatement, which led to the city coming into possession of the house. The first thing we achieved was placement on Tennessee’s Top Ten Most Endangered Historical Sites list. That got people’s attention and put us on the grant cycle. Then we got rolling. We got a grant to shore up the foundation, one to fix the roof and one to replace the windows and doors, and we started making progress.”
The grant proposals continued.
One of Geminden’s favorite themes is the power of community involvement. “You would not believe the different people from the area who got involved with the Moye-Green House,” she said. “When construction workers removed some wooden beams from the original ceiling, Danny Green’s son, Harris, made a conference table out of those beams. There was a cistern on the grounds, and Jim Donoho planted strawberries in the cistern. High school students helped with landscaping. The community really came together.”
In 2012, the group that restored the Moye-Green Boarding House decided to form the Portland Preservation Foundation. “We expanded the board,” said Geminden. “We added a young attorney, Jack Freedle because we want young professionals to be involved. We have several bankers. We’ve got Jim Donoho, our landscape architect, and Ken Brewer, another architect and restorer of pianos. Since then, the board has changed very little. One night we were in a meeting, and someone said the Temple Theatre was going into a distress sale. One of our board members said he would back us if we wanted to buy it. The price was somewhere between seventy and eighty thousand dollars for both sides. We decided to do it.”
And the grants continued.
The Memorial Foundation of Sumner County provided $25,000 for the marquee. Geminden convinced the group that the theatre could be used for education and training. She wrote and received a grant from Rural Development which provides the theatre with all things business. Dorman Products has already held training sessions in the completed side of the theatre.
“We’re almost finished,” Geminden said. “It looks like our final hurdle will be the seats. It’s a great story. Jack Freedle found three hundred purple upholstered seats on E-Bay, located in Pardeeville, Wisc. So several people put up the money My husband, Billy, got elected to do the bid. He hadn’t used Ebay before, so he had to learn how to do it. But he did, and we won the bid. A sheriff from Pardeeville, Wisc. called him up and said, ‘You folks are going to love your theatre seats.’ ”
Imagining Temple Theatre in operation gives the group its endurance. “It’s like it was meant to be,” said Geminden. “Every time we get discouraged, something great happens. And other cities around the state that have restored theatres, like Bristol and Franklin, have taught us so much about what to do and what not to do!”
Plans for the theatre’s future abound. “We’ll show movies, of course,” said Geminden. “But the theatre also has a stage for live performances. We want it to be an incubator for performers because we have so many here in the area, both young ones and older ones who’ve retired. There’s no end to the ways a theatre like this one can be used.”
As the Director of the City of Portland Department of Economic & Community Development, Geminden continues to serve on the Preservation Board with her fellow city planners: Jack Freedle, Ken Wilbur, Robyn Collins, Wayne Bandy, Billy Geminden, Dan Green, Jim Donoho, Sherri Ferguson, Drew Jennings, Kathy Freeman, and Kenneth Brewer.
Who will actually run the theatre?
“Well, that’s our next step,” says Geminden. “We have the infrastructure ready to go, including how to do online ticket sales but we have to find just the right person. I guess that’s my next job. Maybe I’ll write a grant proposal.”
A strong possibility.
