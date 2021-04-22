Mr. Dillard Hicks, age 82, of Franklin, KY passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 12:53 p.m. in Franklin, KY, at his residence. Mr. Hicks was cremated. No funeral service was held. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
