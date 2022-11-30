The City of Portland will host its annual Christmas Festival and Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The theme for 2022 is “Winter Wonderland.”
From 3-5 p.m., the Main Street area of Portland will offer cookie decorating, visits with Santa, food vendors, letters to Santa, music, and much more.
At 5:30 p.m. the Christmas Parade will commence, beginning on Freedom Drive and traveling south on Highway 109 to Portland East Middle School.
Those wishing to be in the parade can find applications online at 2022 Portland Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Entry Form — Portland Chamber of Commerce — TN (portlandcofc.com). Paper applications can be picked up at the Chamber office or sent by email.
