The approach field at the Portland Municipal Airport will now be called Douglas Hunter Field per a resolution unanimously passed by Mayor Mike Callis and the City Council on Monday night, Nov. 7.
Hunter, who was present to receive the award, is a native of Portland and learned to fly from his dad’s plane on a grass strip called Griffin Field.
As a child, he and his brother traveled to Bowling Green airport to take flying lessons, and Hunter says he still remembers his father saying, “Portland needs an airport.”
Through the efforts of Portland developer Larry Collins — and a bulldozer — the first runway was constructed at the Portland Airport in 1968.
As a young man, Hunter moved away from Portland and didn’t fly for several years, but in the 1970s his brother convinced him to start flying again. “I told my brother I was afraid if I flew again, I’d get the bug,” said Hunter. “And I was right.”
By 1997, Hunter was managing the airport — without compensation — and “around the year 2000” took over as Chairman of the Airport Authority Board. “At that time, we were always in the red,” Hunter recalls, “so, I started looking for ways to drag us into the black.”
Most of that work involved grants, and Hunter has been remarkably successful in winning state and federal grants.
“Tennessee is a block grant state,” he said, “which means the state gets a block of money from the federal government and disperses it to the seventy-nine municipal airports in Tennessee.
But you have to apply to get any of that money.” Hunter said he gets around $150,000 yearly from the State of Tennessee for the operation of the airport.
He said the city also contributes to the airport’s day-to-day operation, which Hunter enhances with a yearly $15,000 state maintenance grant.
Recently, the Portland Airport was the only municipal airport in Tennessee to receive a federal discretionary grant of $6 million, a grant received by only 219 airports nationwide.
When asked if he expects to retire from flying, Hunter shakes his head.
“I’m sure I’ll be flying an airplane until I physically just can’t fly,” he said.
“I mean, you can’t just sit at home all day, right?”
The name change was unanimously adopted by the Portland City Council, and the approach field at Portland Municipal Airport will now be called the Douglas Hunter Field — “in appreciation,” states the resolution, “for years of faithful dedication to local aviation efforts within the local community.”
