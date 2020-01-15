The Portland East girls split a pair of games last week in preparation for this week’s AA Sumner County Tournament and the AA Area Tournament to be held at Harpeth Middle School starting Jan. 18.
On Jan. 6, the Panther girls defeated Hawkins 30-17. Portland East took a 10-5 first period lead and extended that to 16, 21-5 at halftime. The Purple led 26-11 after three quarters and cruised to the win.
Taya Totten topped the effort with 12 points with Cheyenne Gregory finishing with eight. Kaylee Jones, Lily Dunbar, KeMiyah Kelsey, Makayla Bryant, and Rachel Nelson each contributed two.
Last Thursday, the Panther girls fell to Knox Doss-Drakes Creek, 32-16. Portland East trailed 8-3 at the end of the first break and faced a 12-8 deficit at halftime. The Mustang girls outscored the Purple 10-5 in the third to take a 22-13 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Gregory led the way with six points with Jones adding four and Ava Montandon contributing three. Totten had two and Kelsey rounded out the scoring with one.
