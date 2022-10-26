Edward Dewayne
Civils, 49, of Portland, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his
home.
The family has chosen cremation. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Family Heritage at Portland.
