Election Day is right around the corner — Nov. 8. Although there has been much news coverage this political season, most of it has been national.
In light of this, there is a possibility that Portland citizens may feel a trifle uninformed about the choices that will be placed before them when they step into the ballot booth.
Here are the races that will appear on the ballot and apply to Portland:
Governor of Tennessee
Bill Lee is the Republican candidate and sitting Governor of Tennessee. The Democrat Party of Tennessee has nominated Jason Brantley Martin.
There are eight independent candidates: Constance M. Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Van Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael E. Scantland, and Rick Tyler. The voter is also given the chance to write in a different choice.
There are four amendments to the Tennessee constitution up for the voter’s decision:
Amendment Number One adds language making Tennessee a “right to work” state, making it illegal for any employer to require membership in a union or any other organization.
Amendment Number Two outlines the procedures to be followed if Tennessee should have an acting governor.
Amendment Number Three will remove the word “slavery” from the Tennessee constitution.
Amendment Number Four removes language prohibiting clergy from holding a seat in the legislature.
U.S. House Representative
for District 6
Portland is in District 6 and will choose between two candidates. John Rose is the Republican candidate and the current representative. Randal Cooper is the candidate nominated by the Democrats.
Again, citizens are allowed to write in a different choice.
Tennessee House Representative for District 44
Republicans have nominated the current seat-holder, William Lambeth. The Democrats are putting up Kesa Fowler. Citizens may select one of these two or write in an individual of their choice.
PORTLAND MUNICIPAL ELECTION
Mayoral Race
Mike Callis is the current mayor, running for re-election. Charles Cole is running against him as an Independent. Thomas Dillard is running as a write-in candidate. He resigned his seat on the City Council to do so.
Alderman Race
Because of Dillard’s resignation, there are four seats to be filled on the City Council.
The candidates are Lloyd Dunn, running as an independent; Mike Hall, currently sitting on the council; Latoya Holcomb, running as an independent; Drew Jennings, running for re-election and currently serving on the council; Dewel Scruggs, running as an independent candidate, and Megann D. Thompson, running for reelection and currently sitting on the council.
Again, write-in votes are accepted.
Sales and Use Tax Referendum
On the ballot will be a 2.75% sales tax referendum, with the additional proceeds from the increase in the sales tax to be used for public safety and street paving.
Every candidate present at the candidate forum held by the Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 26th was strongly in favor of the sales tax, noting Portland’s need for funds to improve public safety and infrastructure. It was also pointed out by all candidates that a sales tax makes sense for Portland because of its stature as a tourist and festival location, resulting in the tax being shared by visitors as well as locals.
Anyone wishing for information on voting in Sumner County can visit https://www.votesumnertn.org/
