Elizabeth “Beth” Gaines Montgomery, age 68, of Hickman, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, Tennessee of natural causes.
She was born December 17, 1952 in Nashville, Tennessee the daughter of Haywood P. Norman III and the late Janie Pickard Norman.
She was a 1971 graduate of Donelson High School and longtime cashier at Uncle Pete’s Truckstop in Lebanon.
In addition to her mother, Beth was also preceded in death by an infant son, Charles McKinley Norman; brothers, Charles McKinley Norman and William Billy Norman; and stepmother, Virginia Ratcliff Norman.
She is survived by her father, Haywood P. Norman III; husband, Gregory J. Montgomery; daughter, Betsy Case (David); stepsons, Samuel Treece (Missy) and Derrick Montgomery; two grandchildren, Allen Case (Emalea) and Josh Brewington (Ashley); six great-grandchildren, Rosaleigh, Lauralei, Amilia, Izabella, Maxximus and Lailah; brother, Haywood “Pete” Norman IV (Maryanne); sister, Dorothy Kim; step-siblings, Charles Runion (Connie), Melinda Ward (Dan) and Michelle Lepley; brothers-in-law, Todd Montgomery (Cindy) and Doug Montgomery; sister-in-law, Kim Moore; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. and again on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at the Melrose Church on the grounds at Fiddler’s Grove Historic Village at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway, in Lebanon, TN. Services will also be at the Melrose Church on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Pegram, TN with Reverend Andy Courtney officiating. Friends and family members will serve as pallbearers.
Mask will be required as well as social distancing.
Todd County Funeral Home, 270-265-5616.
