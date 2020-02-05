“The Wizard of Oz,” a live radio drama directed by Mary Gingold with Assistant Director Andrew Smith, Music Director Kevin Guinn and Foley Artist Don Breedwell, opens 7:30 p.m. Friday and runs one weekend only.
Other show dates are Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
The original radio show was a Lux Radio Theater performance that aired on December 25, 1950. The show contains music from the movie, and favorites from that era.
The cast includes Evie and Allie Hunter sharing the role of Dorothy, Eric Boswell as the Cowardly Lion, Jonathan Hunter is the Tin Man and Steven Stroud plays Scarecrow. Donna Moore is The Wicked Witch and Linda Patrick portrays Glinda the Good.
