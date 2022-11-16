The City of Portland has proclaimed the month of November to be Family Court Awareness Month.
In an action taken on Monday night, Nov. 7, Portland Mayor Mike Callis and the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to take this action in order to bring awareness of the need for a family court system that prioritizes child safety and acts in the best interest of the children.
The proclamation states that the mission of the Family Court Awareness Month Committee (FCAMC) is fueled by a desire to create awareness and change in the family court system for the 58,000 children per year ordered into unsupervised contact with physically or sexually abusive parents and honoring the hundreds of children reported as murdered through visitation with a dangerous parent.
Also, the mission of FCAMC is to increase awareness of the importance of empirically based education and training on domestic violence, childhood trauma, childhood sexual abuse, coercive control, and post-separation abuse for all professionals working on cases within the family court system.
Karen McNaughton accepted the proclamation as Vice-President of the Tennessee Safe Parents Organization, under which the FCAMC operates.
McNaughton related some of the statistics which led to the formation of the FCAMC.
“It is a conservative estimate that 58,000 children are placed into abusive homes every year,” she said, “And it is not unusual for these situations to end tragically, sometimes even with the death of a child. In the state of Tennessee, 74 children died by homicide in 2020, and 43% of those fatalities happened inside the home.”
McNaughton also noted that there is no requirement for professionals in the family court system to receive any updated education by peer-reviewed research about domestic violence, child abuse, and perpetrator/victim behavior.
“For decades,” stated McNaughton, “the majority of family court systems have prioritized parental equity over child safety. There is a tremendous pressure on judges to split custody fifty-fifty even when there are allegations of violence and child abuse.”
Research from family court studies indicates that one in fifteen children are victims of child abuse, which often worsens after the parents separate or divorce. Studies show that 60% of perpetrators who abuse their spouses will abuse their children.
Less than two% of accusations of child abuse are found to be false.
“I’m a retired nurse,” said McNaughton adding, “As a nurse, I had to complete a certain amount of continuing education to keep my license. Most professions have continuing education as a means of demonstrating competency in the field. But family court professionals have no such requirements, including judges.”
For more information, visit the website for Family Court Awareness Month at https://familycourtawarenessmonth.org/.
