On Thursday night, Nov. 3, a lively crowd gathered to enjoy the Portland High School Theater Department present “Father of the Bride,” the first of three performances.
The audience laughed, hooted and occasionally shouted at the antics of the performers — one of three casts scheduled in the Theater Department’s run of the show.
“Father of the Bride,” a romantic comedy about the family stress created by a daughter’s upcoming nuptials, was selected by PHS Theater Director Melody Allen and runs slightly over an hour and a half.
Scheduled performances included Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6.
