By Ray Di Pietro And Lookout Staff
The Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Nashville was dedicated Friday afternoon, capping a quarter century effort to replace the aging Estes Kefauver Federal Building.
Photographer Ray Di Pietro lives near the courthouse in downtown Nashville and documented the event.
A host of state and local political luminaries were there, including former U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and their successors, current Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. Nashville Mayor John Cooper attended, as did legislative leaders like Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson of Franklin and House Majority Leader William Lamberth.
Congress appropriated funds for a new building in 2015 and construction began in 2018. As the Kefauver Building was named for the late Sen. Estes Kefauver, so was the current one named for the late U.S. Sen. Fred Dalton Thompson.
The building features secure underground parking for judges, 11 courtrooms, offices for the U.S. Attorney Middle District of Tennessee and both U.S. Senators.
