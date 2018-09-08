Outdoors notebook

That includes some Middle Tennessee areas. Bear sighting have recently been reported in Davidson and Montgomery counties, following earlier ones in White County.

If a bear is spotted, wildlife officials caution persons not to approach it. Local wildlife officials or law-enforcement officials should be contacted and apprised of the bear’s location. The TWRA also requests notification of any bear sighting.

It is illegal to shoot a bear out of season, without a proper license, or in protected areas, except in a rare occasion in which a threat appears imminent.

In areas where bears have been sighted, the public is advised not to leave pet food or other food items outside that could attract the animals.

Top shot: Ricky Bounds shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about Gun Club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

Fishing comments: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments and suggestions about the state’s fishing regulations.

They can be emailed to [email protected] mailed to TWRA Fisheries Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, Tn. 37204. Additional information is available at tnwildlife.org.

The suggestions will be taken into consideration by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission when it meets later this month to set next year’s regulations.

Dove, squirrel seasons underway: Squirrel season opened Aug. 25, joined by the first segment of dove season on Sept. 1. Regulations and bag limits for both are unchanged from last year, and are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Friends of NRA: the annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Expo Center. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

Hunter Ed reminder: Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who fail to complete the class in time for hunting season. Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

