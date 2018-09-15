Outdoors notebook

Although Labor Day marked the traditional end of the summer boating season, activity will remain high on area waters for a couple more months, and TWRA officers will remain vigilant on patrols.

Points of emphasis are impaired boaters (BUI penalties are similar to DUI penalties) and obeying life jacket regulations.

Deer import changes: Deer season is approaching, and the TWRA reminds hunters about changes in the regulations regarding importing venison and other products.

As part of an ongoing effort to keep Tennessee’s deer free of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Agency has expanded its import regulations to include all states and Canadian provinces; previously, only states and provinces in which CWD has been found were subject to the restrictions.

Details about how to prepare venison, hides and antlers to meet import regulations are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

Elk watching: An “elk cam” has been set up for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

Friends of NRA: The annual Wilson County Friends of NRA banquet/fundraiser will be held Sept. 22 at Expo Center.

Advance tickets can be purchased at The Reloader’s Bench (615-754-7178), The Gun Room (615-453-6030) or from Eddie Kirkus (615-553-8721).

Hunter Ed reminder: Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a hunting license. Information about the classes, including on-line, is available at tnwildlife.org

A special license, with certain restrictions, is available for those who fail to complete the class in time for hunting season.

Detailed information is listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Aug. 25: squirrel season

Sept. 1: dove season

Sept. 22: Friends of NRA fundraiser

