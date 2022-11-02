Portland High School is looking for a new girls’ soccer coach.
Ryan Goostree, who has headed up the program for 10 seasons, stepped down last week citing family time as the main reason.
Goostree and wife Whitney have three boys under the age of 6 and Goostree wanted to spend more time with them and coach them in youth soccer.
“That is about 98% of the reason I decided to give up the job,” Goostree said Friday afternoon. “Kids grow up fast and it takes a lot of time to coach a high school sports team. With three kids under six, that makes it hard.”
Goostree and Whitney plan to remain at their alma mater as teachers.
“Dr. Ryan Goostree has been an outstanding coach for our school,” PHS principal David Woods said. “He was named the 2018 district coach of the year and finished this season with a winning record. He has led our team with character and represented our school on and off the field. Both he and his wife Whitney earned their doctoral degrees while he coached. He led our athletes to also focus on their education.”
Goostree played soccer for the Panthers while in school and assisted former coach Steve Glaser until taking the helm of the program in 2013. Since that time, the Lady Panthers have won ten games in a season and finished 9-8-1 in 2022. In 2018, Goostree was District coach of the year.
“We’ve been able to redo the field and scoreboard, and other areas thanks to businesses and parents,” Goostree said. “We beat Gallatin last year and White House Heritage this season. More importantly, it was satisfying to see the girls reach their potential and be able to mentor them.”
Woods hates to see Goostree leave but wished them well in their next endeavor.
“We do wish Ryan and Whitney and their children the best in their next life adventure.”
