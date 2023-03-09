Husband-and-wife team Caleb and Amanda Grace opened the doors to their new business, Grace Automotive & Diesel Repair, on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 700 Blackjack Road.
Caleb left a position as a diesel specialist with Hunt Ford to open the shop. He had worked at Hunt for seven years and admitted that the company was probably sorry to see him go. “I was the only diesel guy there.”
Caleb attended Nashville Auto Diesel College and obtained further education when Hunt Ford sent him to school to specialize in Ford Diesels.
Caleb has no trouble explaining why he made the change. “Running my own show has always been my dream,” he said.
Darrell Mallory, Caleb’s father, said that Caleb grew up surrounded by cars. “I ran demolition derbies and the family had drag cars, and Caleb was always right in the middle, learning how to work on them. He also builds derby cars and runs them all over the place.”
Buying the shop was a family affair, with “everybody pitching in,” said Mallory.
Amanda also felt ready to leap into business ownership and left her job working for Franklin dentist Dave Powell. “My job is the office, the scheduling, the books, and all the social media. This is a natural step for us. Caleb was fixing trucks on his own already,” Amanda said. “We’ve had trucks in our yard and garage for years. And this is a big win for me. No more cars and trucks in my yard. Now they’ll be over here.”
Amanda believes the best advertising comes from word of mouth. “That’s how we found this location,” she said. “And that’s how people are finding out about us already!”
Grace Automotive & Diesel Repair will work on all diesel vehicles but only light trucks, he cautioned. “But we’ll do just about any repair job,” said Caleb. “Complete diesel overhaul, air conditioning, oil changes, brakes, engine works, computer diagnostics, you name it.”
The shop sports a new sign the Graces are enthusiastic about. “We had it done by Logo Guruz here in Franklin,” said Caleb. Naturally, the sign showcases the new company name: Grace Automotive & Diesel Repair.
“We’re pretty lucky with our name,” said Amanda. “Especially when you think about how scary it can be to bring your truck or car to the shop.”
When it comes to car and truck repair, everybody needs a little Grace.
