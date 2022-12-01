The late Russell Smith, singer and songwriter, was honored with a Tennessee Music Pathways marker on Nov. 21 on the town square in Lafayette.
Smith was born in 1949, the son of Howard and Rosa Smith. His sister, Cathy Smith Kemp, completed the family. Howard Smith owned an insurance agency, and his mother was a homemaker. In their spare time, the family enjoyed music, with the senior Smith able to play several instruments. Russ Smith picked up lessons watching his father. Those lessons and a passion for music resulted in him playing music his entire life.
“He always said, I never imagined a career where I get paid for what I love to do,” Kemp said.
The Pathways markers honor Tennessee music artists and the communities that influenced their careers. Tennessee is the soundtrack of America, and the markers tell the story, the state says in promoting the markers. Smith’s soundtrack was definitely impacted by his father’s love of gospel, country and bluegrass music. Mix in little Memphis blues, country rock and R&B, and you have the soundtrack of Smith’s life.
Smith’s son, Matt Smith, said, “My father wrote songs about home, small towns, love, good times and bad, and family. This marker being here in his hometown, his small town, that is why this means so much to his friends, family and the community.
“His musical style was a variety of genres, not just country, but gospel, bluegrass, country and the blues. The music of Tennessee from Memphis blues to bluegrass in East Tennessee, he played it all,” Matt Smith said. “His soulful voice along with his crafted songs helped form several bands from high school, into his college years, and beyond. The best known music was with his band the Amazing Rhythm Aces.”
The group won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal by a duo or group for the song, “The End is not in Sight.” The song was on the 1976 “Too Stuffed to Jump” album.
The band’s biggest hit was “Third Rate Romance,” released in 1975. It reached the country charts at No. 14, and put them on the charts from the U.S. and Canada. The song went to No. 1 on the Canadian charts. The band, formed in 1972, released 18 albums over their career. The band broke up the first time in 1981. They got back together in 1994 and were still making music in 2019 when Smith died.
Smith was a successful songwriter for many artists. His work has been performed by Ricky Van Shelton, Tanya Tucker, T. Graham Brown, Randy Travis, and others.
“My father’s ability to move musically between country, gospel and blues made his songs highly sought after,” Matt Smith said.
Smith’s health began to decline in 2015. In 2018, he was given the diagnosis of throat cancer. He died in July 2019.
“The placement of the marker, at Citizens Bank on the square, is in the perfect spot. When we were little, Russ and I would burn a trail between daddy’s insurance office and McClard’s Drugs. Russ would read the comics, and I would eat at the soda fountain,” Kemp said. “We stood at that spot many times at the bank, until traffic cleared, then take off running again.
“Smith was thrilled to win a Grammy, but I think having this marker placed here in his hometown would top that,” Kemp said.
