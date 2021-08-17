The Annual Future Farmers of America Country Ham Breakfast has traditionally taken place in Nashville, but settled into its new home in Lebanon much like other state fair programs when the event joined forces with the Wilson County Fair this year.
On the Tennessee FFA website, Wilson County Promotions Executive Director Helen McPeak said, “We are excited for the new opportunities that come with being the Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair.”
“One of those opportunities is our support for the Tennessee FFA Foundation and their County Ham Breakfast. Wilson County Promotions has supported this event in the past by attending the Country Ham Breakfast and even buying one of the (prize-winning) hams a few years ago. This year, we welcome the Tennessee FFA Foundation and the Country Ham Breakfast as it takes place in the Farm Bureau Exposition Center during the dates of the fair.”
Part of the event features the auctioning of two champion country hams, awarded through competition at the fair. In 2019, the two champion hams sold for $6,000 each. This year, both hams nearly doubled that total with both going for over $10,000. Funds raised from the breakfast support the agriculture education and career and leadership development programs of Tennessee FFA
To celebrate the occasion, several hundred attendees, including members of the state’s congressional delegation, state legislators, city and county elected leaders, business and industry leaders, and others filled the Farm Bureau Expo Center’s main hall Monday, in anticipation of the guest speaker, U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty.
Hagerty, a Sumner County native and FFA alum, spoke fondly of his time in the program and reminisced about his days growing around agriculture.
Those nostalgic pleasantries wouldn’t be served up until after casting condemnation of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a move former President Trump championed as recently as May, lambasting the “crisis at the southern border” and the “situations” in Iran and China. Hagerty did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hagerty praised the youth organization.
“I benefited from the FFA program,” he said.
The senator also said that he hopes to see these young people become leaders in their communities, and encouraged them to take their leadership wherever it is called upon.
“We need leaders like you at every level,” he said.
Other federal officials present included U.S. Rep. Mark Green, who mocked the wearing of masks in Washington during his time at the podium.
A True Hometown Hero
Wilson County Promotions Vice President Jimmy Comer was tasked with possibly the most important role of the morning. In keeping with the fair’s theme, he introduced a true “hometown hero,” by sharing the life story of Dr. David Gordon Petty.
Petty, who joined Comer on stage for the presentation, spent four years in the submarine division in WWII before returning to his home in Tennessee. He is the oldest living graduate of Cumberland University and a graduate of Vanderbilt Medical School.
After completing his degree at the latter, Petty went to back Smith County where access to medicine was limited. Petty soon became legendary his role bringing medical access to the people of Smith County, where he helped build the first hospital.
Comer said that before Petty helped build that the hospital, “He practiced medicine making house calls with his black bag like you see on TV.”
Remarkably, Petty’s commitment to public service has not waned in his old age. Comer shared a joke told by Petty, “Did you know you lose your license when you turn 100?”
Well, license or no license, the centenarian didn’t let it stop him from delivering ripe strawberries to folks in Smith County as recently as this past year, proving that one is never too old to serve, and that a true calling of service lasts a lifetime.
