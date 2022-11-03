Halloween was a treat for all this year, highlighted by various trunk or treats (at the Macon Drive-in and several churches) and schoolchildren in a wide variety of costumes invading downtown Lafayette on Monday.
At the drive-in, creative Halloween hosts decorated the trunks of their cars to draw in the young holiday goers.
On the square, there were power rangers, princesses, and even the adults got in on the search for candy. A steady stream of kids from the local elementary schools got to get out of class and take the streets.
The storefronts downtown had candy out early enough for breakfast. The ladies at 615 On The Square had fun with a Wizard of Oz theme to great crowds.
