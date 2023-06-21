PORNWS-06-21-23 DONATION

Left to right are Roseann Alexander - Sumner County Farm Bureau, Karen Cole - Hands of Hope, Matt Dillon - Rural 1st, Crystal Rogers - Hand of Hope, Rylee Alcorn - Rural 1st, Chuck Groves - President Sumner County Farm Bureau, Austin Henderson - Farm Bureau.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Pictured, from left, are Roseann Alexander — Sumner County Farm Bureau, Karen Cole — Hands of Hope, Matt Dillon — Rural 1st, Crystal Rogers — Hand of Hope, Rylee Alcorn — Rural 1st, Chuck Groves — President Sumner County Farm Bureau, Austin Henderson — Farm Bureau. Hands of Hope Food Pantry had the honor of being the recipient of an amazing donation from the Sumner County Ag Partners for $2,700. The funds will be used for the Hope For Kid’s Summer Lunch Program. Hands of Hope Food Pantry was selected from all of Sumner County for the work they do with kids to stomp out hunger this summer. It was a combined effort by a few different insurance companies throughout Sumner County. the funds will also help in collecting food through this month.

