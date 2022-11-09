Many a business would relish the customer turnout seen by the Hands of Hope Foodbank, located at 101C South Russell St. in Portland.
“We serve about fifty families every time we’re open,” said Crystal Rogers, Assistant Director and Secretary of the 11-member Board of Directors. “I can tell you right off the bat that we’ve served more than 11,000 people so far this year. And that’s almost triple what we did this time last year. We see about 500 people a week.”
For a business that’s only open ten hours a week, that’s an extraordinary response.
The reason for its popularity is simple: It’s a free grocery store.
“When somebody or some family shows up, they pick up a chart that explains eligibility for the numbers of items — it’s all based on family size. Then they get a buggy and shop just like they would at any grocery store,” said Rogers. “When they’re finished, they come to the counter, and we count their items. Then we bag up their stuff and carry it out to their car.”
What the pantry offers its customers is based on donations. “We always have food — but we try to provide household items, personal hygiene products, sometimes pet food. We have baby food, and diapers — both child and adult. We really try to keep a little of everything.”
A 501(c)(3), there is no paid staff at Hands of Hope. All workers are volunteers.
Karen Cole, the Founder and Director, grew up in Memphis and saw a lot of poverty there. After marrying, she and her husband moved to Atlanta, where she saw the same thing. “People were poor, and people were hungry,” she said. “I saw people eat out of trash cans — in both Memphis and in Atlanta. Poverty is everywhere.”
Moving to Portland ten years ago, Cole wasn’t sure exactly what she wanted to do. “I considered opening a restaurant,” she said, “but somehow, I ended up doing things out of my home. I started giving out food, and pretty soon people were dropping food items off at my house. That got too crazy, so for a while, I went to the gazebo and distributed food from there.”
Cole spent one unusual season of her life matching up prom dresses with high school girls who needed them. “It started with one girl, and it just boomeranged. People heard about it and began donating prom dresses, shoes, jewelry, and makeup — so a girl would come to my house, and I would provide everything she needed — and she would get to go to the prom.”
“We still have girls drop in to thank Karen for her prom dress,” said Carol Boslem, Assistant Director.
In its current form, Hands of Hope has existed, as of February 2023, for three years. During the three years, it never stopped distributing food, although, during the pandemic, indoor shopping was canceled, and the doors were closed. “But we still gave out food,” said Rogers. “We packed boxes like crazy and once a week, people drove up and we put the boxes in their cars.”
The search for the right location was not easy. For a while, Cole used a friend’s basement and then moved into the Big Poppa Popcorn location on Russell Street. “That only lasted two weeks,” said Rogers. “It was just too little.”
In a serendipitous event, the current space became available. The landlord offered them the empty space for 75 dollars more rent per month.
“The square footage next door was nine hundred feet—and this is over two thousand,” said Cole. “We have a kitchen area, we have space for stock, and we have the whole front room for shopping.”
The regular volunteer staff consists of six people — what Cole and Rogers referred to as “all-the-time volunteers.” Many other volunteers contribute less time, but still regularly.
“We have our Saturday people, our Thursday people — whatever they can. We try to let everybody know that nobody — not one of us — takes any money. Anything people donate goes straight to food, utilities, and rent. That’s where our money goes,” said Rogers.
“We would love to emphasize the concept of a monthly donation,” said Cole. “Like everybody else, our bills are monthly, and anything helps, no matter how small. It’s so helpful to be able to count on something.”
Cole said people can donate through the website at https://www.portlandhandsofhope.com/, which uses PayPal. They can also designate Hands of Hope in Portland, Tennessee, through the Amazon Smile program, or visit the Hands of Hope wish list on Amazon.
Hands of Hope tries to always have meat — and operates in a partnership with the local Food Lion. They also have companies which have provided grants and sponsorships, although Hands of Hope has no “grant writer specialist” on staff.
“You’re lookin’ at ‘em,” said Cole, pointing to herself and Rogers.
“Second Harvest Food Bank was a great discovery for us,” said Cole. “They taught us a lot about how to organize and handle situations. We also use Brad Paisley’s Food Bank, too, that he created for the downtown Nashville area. We’re good friends with the executive director there. They’re just like us but their furniture is a lot nicer. You know — they have a little more money!”
“The thing that is most amazing — the thing that keeps us all going,” said Rogers, “is that whenever we think we don’t have something, and we start to panic, the next thing we know, we have it. For instance, we thought this week was going to be terrible. We had sixty-one families last week, and no way were we prepared for that many again. The next thing we know, we got a call from the high school, and they had a thousand-something cans for us they had collected.”
“Another example,” Boslem said. “Karen texted me this morning and asked me what we were low on. I said meat. We’re really low. But my friend and I went to the free shopping day at Second Harvest today and came back here with seven boxes of the most beautiful meats you’d ever want to see.”
Before the staff discovered Second Harvest, they simply took their donated money and went to grocery stores. But on one terrible night, there was nothing left on their shelves except one can of corn. “We thought we’d never be able to open our doors the next day,” said Cole. “But Crystal had this idea of making a post on Facebook. We put out the picture of our one can of corn, and within twenty-four hours, we had $2500 in donations.”
“The community has been incredible,” said Boslem. “It seems like the poorer they are, the more they give. It’s incredible.”
The top five donation needs are always milk, bread, eggs, canned meats, and boxed or canned meals. “However,” said Cole, “With the holiday season just around the corner, our needs become more specific. We’re really hoping for turkeys!” The group has already begun stockpiling Christmas toys, with bicycles crammed in between storage shelves.
“This is really a great time for people to think about what they can give,” said Cole. “And we’re also having a fund-raiser — a chili cook-off!”
The cook-off will be held at McKendree United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 12th, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and a silent auction will be part of the evening’s activities.
Each of the Hands of Hope volunteers has a compelling story, usually about meeting Karen Cole and discovering the Hands of Hope mission. Most all the stories contain this sentence: “Well, she gave me a big hug — and I’m still here.”
