Hands of Hope has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. Hands of Hope will use the gift to provide meals to children during summer break from school.
Hands of Hope, located in the heart of Portland, Tenn., is a dedicated group of compassionate people with the same vision, trying to make a difference in its town wherever it’s needed. With the commitment of volunteers and partners, the non-profit strives to improve the lives of everyone who needs help within the community.
“This grant will help us feed children five lunches a week while the children are out on summer break. We are honored that Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation chose us to support this cause,” stated Karen Cole, President of Hands of Hope.
Hands of Hope works tirelessly to provide helpful solutions for a number of pressing needs affecting individuals and families within the Portland community. One of the main reasons Hands of Hope was founded was to compensate for the Portland area’s struggle with food poverty. What first began on a smaller scale has now blossomed into a legitimate Food Pantry for the town.
Hands of Hope gives out five lunches to each child every week during the summer break. They have provided lunches to around 100 children every Saturday, or 500 weekly lunches.
“This is a wonderful thing to help those children who may not be getting a meal since school is out,” said Cole. “Our mission is to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry. Our food pantry is here to help any person experiencing food insecurities. We are open three days a week for people to shop and pick out their items for their families.”
One of the goals of Hands of Hope is to ensure that the most vulnerable and at-risk groups in the Portland area have their basic needs met. A Sharing Box that houses hygiene products, food items, and other essentials has been installed outside the Food Pantry, located at 101C S Russell Street, Portland, Tenn.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $17.8 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.
If you want to personally make a difference in the lives of others in the Portland area, there’s no better way than getting involved with Hands of Hope. Whether you want to volunteer or donate, there are plenty of ways to join in making a real difference. The non-profit says that every little bit of help is appreciated and counts, especially for those in need.
For additional information on how to help others through Hand of Hope, contact Karen Cole at 615-448-5742 or email HandsOfHopeKarenCole@gmail.com.
